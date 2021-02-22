Delhi Confidential: Touch Of Left

THE BATTLE for West Bengal is heating up with both Trinamool Congress and the BJP coming up with slogans. While the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has pitched that “Bengal wants its own daughter”, the saffron party has been calling for “freedom from Didi”. On Sunday, the BJP even released a jingle that is, interestingly, set to the tune of “Bella Ciao”, a 19th century protest song from Communist Italy. The jingle asks “Pishi” – in reference to Mamata – to leave Bengal. The BJP, on its Twitter handle, said, “A tune from Communist Italy, sung to protest against atrocities, echoes once again in West Bengal as people stand up to the injustices of the ruling dispensation.”

On Track

THERE MAY have been a budget cut for education in the Union Budget this year, but that’s not holding back the Ministry of Education from gearing up to implement the new National Education Policy. The ministry has set up a 40-member implementation committee under the chairmanship of Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare. While the majority of the members are representatives of different ministries, the government has decided to also co-opt private sector and industry representatives and take their inputs in implementation.

Legal Route

The IITs, for some time now, have been at loggerheads with a newly created body that calls itself the IIT Alumni Council. The engineering schools are miffed that it has been using the logos of each of the IITs on its website and hence using the goodwill of the IITs to raise money. The engineering schools have publicly distanced themselves from this body and even asked it to stop using institute logos. With the IIT Alumni Council not paying heed, the institutes are now planning to serve the body with a legal notice. For this, IIT Bombay has suggested that the proposal be approved by the IIT Council, which is headed by the Education Minister.