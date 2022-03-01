Delhi Confidential: Left At A Crossroads

The party’s shrinking numbers in West Bengal and Tripura seems to be forcing the CPI(M) leadership to review their representation in its top-decision-making bodies — the Politburo and the Central Committee. The Politburo meeting, to be held next week, is expected to decide on reducing the number of members from state units that have weakened in the last few years. Cutting the cost of running the party is also an objective behind the proposal to reduce the size of the Politburo and Central Committee, which have 17 and 95 members, respectively. The party is also likely to replace leaders who are above 75 years with younger faces. If the Politburo takes a decision, it would be put before the Central Committee before the Party Congress meeting in April for its endorsement. It would be interesting to see whether the changes will make CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury stronger in the party.

Recycle Revolution Over the past week, officials of the Environment Ministry have held several meetings with start-ups dealing with recycling, innovations related to plastic waste. The ban on single-use plastic kicks off on July 1. And with new guidelines issued on mandatory plastic recycling for companies and creating an ecosystem in which the vast informal sector involved in the process can be included, the ministry is now looking at linking the start-ups with different municipalities so that the segregation can be done on site, even within colonies, and recycling can be taken up on a war footing. New Beginning The newly created Union Ministry of Cooperation is organising an induction programme for its officials. The induction module, conceptualised by the ministry’s secretary, Devendra Kumar Singh, will be organised in offline mode at Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management, Pune, from March 4-6. This is the first in a series of such programmes planned, it is learnt.