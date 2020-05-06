Delhi Confidential: Data Dispute

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Despite insistence from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC that the West Bengal government has brought in transparency on the statistics on COVID-19 cases, the BJP is in no mood to agree. On Tuesday, party general secretary in-charge of West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya, shot yet another letter to the Chief Minister, alleging discrepancies in figures given by the state. According to Vijayavargiya, even figures in the daily state health bulletin look “hypothetical”. The BJP leader said the state government cannot give “an impression of being callous when dealing with a sensitive issue involving lives of crores of people”.

Global Pitch

In a video conference with the CEO of The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization Dr Seth Berkley Tuesday, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan pitched for a more significant role for India in the WHO deliberations on COVID-19. Since WHO is coordinating vaccine development efforts globally, the minister has asked that India be involved in the planning and “participation at the highest levels’’ as it has been active in trying to come up with a vaccine as soon as possible.

Virtual Farewell

In a first for the Supreme Court, a virtual farewell is being hosted for Justice Deepak Gupta who retires on Wednesday. Customarily, the Supreme Court Bar Association hosts a farewell for retiring judges on their last working day. The executive committee of the bar association said a video link will be shared for lawyers to participate in the event virtually.

