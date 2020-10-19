Delhi Confidential: Preparing Ground

JP Nadda

Amid the poll campaign in Bihar, the BJP is stepping up its activities in West Bengal, which goes to polls next year. Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state later this month, party president J P Nadda will be on a daylong visit to Siliguri in north Bengal — where the party says it has achieved an edge — on Monday. He will start the day by garlanding the statue of Panchanan Barma, a reformer from Cooch Behar. From there, Nadda will go to offer prayers at the Anandamayee Kalibari Temple. He will address a press conference and then meet representatives of various communities. Nadda’s visit, party leaders said, is expected to give a morale boost to workers to start an intense campaign.

Conflicting Ideas

The occasion of the centenary of the formation of the Indian Communist party seems to have created yet another wedge between the CPM and CPI. In a conversation with Malayalam writer Paul Zachariah, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury has said the decision to split from the CPI to form the CPM was “right and inevitable” without which the Communist movement wouldn’t have survived post Emergency. Irked by this, CPI general secretary D Raja asked Yechury to “introspect” about what happened in West Bengal. “Do not think whatever CPI (M) does is right,” Raja has said.

Question Hour

After issuing statements on the steps taken by the Centre on air pollution since the Narendra Modi government came to power, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar has now taken to Facebook under #AskPrakashJavadekar — he answered questions on the issue of air pollution on the platform. Most of the discussion remained restricted to air pollution in Delhi NCR and reiteration of the steps his Ministry has taken.

