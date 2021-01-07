Delhi Confidential: Birthday Wishes

AS WEST Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee turned 66 on Tuesday, she received a flood of birthday greetings from leaders cutting across party lines – from AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, DMK’s M K Stalin and NCP’s Supriya Sule to BJP leaders like Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. The one greeting conspicuous by its absence was from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, although he greeted on Twitter both Murli Manohar Joshi and Kalyan Singh, who share their birthday with Banerjee. On her part, Banerjee did not respond to any birthday greetings on social media.

SANJAY NATH Singh, working president and secretary general of All India Farmers Association, met Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday and expressed his support to the new farm laws. Singh is the eldest grandson of former Prime Minister late Lal Bahadur Shastri. Leading a delegation of his organisation, Singh also submitted a two-page letter to Tomar with suggestions. He suggested setting up of a regulator to monitor contracts with farmers and also a price regulatory authority.

ITBP personnel locked in a stand-off with Chinese forces in sub-zero temperatures in Ladakh will soon get Khadi carpets and blankets to sail through the harsh winter. Under the Ministry of Home Affairs’ push for swadeshi, ITBP has signed an agreement with Khadi Gramodyog for supply of carpets and blankets for all its jawans. Earlier, the ministry had ordered canteens of all central armed police forces to keep only made in India products.