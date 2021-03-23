Delhi confidential: Star Campaign Surprise

The Congress’s list of star campaigners for West Bengal elections looks also like an attempt to try and douse some flames within the party. Besides the usual inclusions – Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi – it also has Manish Tewari, who was one of the 23 writers of the letter seeking organisational changes in the party. Tewari had also attended a meeting of these leaders in Jammu. He is in the star campaigner list along with Jitin Prasada – although Prasada, too, was part of the ‘G-23’, he was earlier appointed party’s Bengal in-charge.

Vacate Before Quit

While IIM-Calcutta director Anju Seth resigned from the post late Sunday night, the institute campus had been abuzz with rumours of her resignation for the last two days. Seth, it is learnt, moved out of her accommodation on the campus on Friday morning and left for Delhi. This unusual move of vacating her home set off speculation, with many saying that she may not return. On Saturday, Seth informed the institute that she had proceeded on sick leave and left Prashant Mishra, Dean (New Initiatives and External Relations), as in-charge. She resigned late Sunday night..

Bittersweet Day

Monday was a bittersweet day in Parliament – and online – for AAP MP Sanjay Singh. Even as he wrote to the Rajya Sabha Chairman for a notice against passing of the GNCTD Amendment Bill, which the AAP is up in arms against, Monday was also the day of his 49th birthday, and he fielded numerous wishes in Parliament. On Twitter, too, Singh’s handle was a mix of the condemnation of the new Bill passed by Lok Sabha on Monday, and responses to birthday wishes.