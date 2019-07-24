Delhi Confidential: Sip Of Life

Giving a presentation on water conservation for MPs on Tuesday, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat cited several success stories from India and around the world for inspiration. The first among them was that of David Ben-Gurion, the first Prime Minister of Israel, who had said that “the solution to water problem lies in the desert”. He also spoke about engineer Simcha Blass, who invented drip irrigation, and the story of Arava desert that receives an average 20 mm rain per year and has turned into Israel’s vegetable garden. As for local success stories, Shekhawat cited the Chouka method of water-harvesting in Rajasthan, the panchayat-driven water conservation movement in Hiware Bazar in Maharashtra, the NGO-driven Paani Foundation, and society-driven ‘Apna Talaab Abhiyan’ in Uttar Pradesh.

Long Wait

Advertising

HNBG Central University in Uttarakhand has been without a regular head since the HRD Ministry fired the last vice-chancellor, Jawahar Lal Kaul, in 2017, for administrative irregularities. While the government had launched its search for the next V-C within a month of sacking Kaul, there’s been no appointment for close to one-and-a-half years. It turns out that the institution’s wait for a V-C is only set to get longer as the President’s office is learnt to have returned the file with a panel of three finalists submitted by the ministry. Rashtrapati Bhavan is learnt to have asked the government for a fresh set of names for the post, as one of the three finalists, Avinash Khare, was appointed vice-chancellor of Sikkim University in the interim.

Quick Rise

Within days of joining the BJP, former Samajwadi Party MP Neeraj Shekhar is set to be part of a high-profile function on Wednesday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a book on former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar. The book has been written by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh. Neeraj, Chandra Shekhar’s son, who had been among the more aggressive Samajwadi Party MPs, had resigned last week. His resignation was accepted immediately, and he joined the BJP the following day.