Delhi confidential: Quality Time

Russian President Vladimir Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin

One of the things Russian President Vladimir Putin was keen to know about was implementation of the Goods and Services Tax. Apparently, he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent a fair amount of time on the issue. Unlike in the past, Putin was not accorded a ceremonial reception on Friday. While there were rumours of a downgrade from a state visit to a lower category, South Block came out with the facts: This was at the request of Kremlin, which wanted a more informal visit, with no frills. The Russian side requested that more productive time be spent on conversation, and not the ceremonial reception. Putin and Modi spoke for about three hours over dinner on Thursday, and again for one-and-a-half hours on Friday, before the delegation-level talks took place. In Sochi, the two leaders were in conversation for six hours, and in Delhi it was about four-and-a-half hours.

Dedicated To Science

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who recently passed away, features prominently on hoardings and display material at the fourth edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF). Union minister Harsh Vardhan said the IISF this year was dedicated to Vajpayee, and quoted him as famously saying: “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan.”

Wait For Names

Although dates for state elections are yet to be announced, both the BJP and Congress appeared to have finalised some of the candidates. But the names have not been released as this is not considered as auspicious period. The Hindu calendar considers the period from the last week of September to October 10, or ‘Pitrapaksh’, as inauspicious. Leaders of both the parties said the list would be out once this period is over and the auspicious period of Navratri begins.

Eye On Media

Following the ongoing war between the No. 1 and No. 2 within the CBI, which has seen a flurry of reports sympathetic to either side, the CBI brass has trained its eye on the media. The entire reception staff was recently replaced. Strict vigilance is being exercised with regard to who meets who, and ID cards are being checked twice over, once by the CISF and then by the CBI staff, before anyone is allowed inside the CBI headquarters.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App