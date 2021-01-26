Delhi Confidential: Tech Troubles

With many lawyers, government law officers and even some judges complaining about technical glitches during virtual hearings in the Supreme Court, apparently due to software inconsistencies, Justice D Y Chandrachud, who heads the e-Committee of the court, on Monday said the process of roping in a private player to handle the video-conferencing platform is on. Tenders had been floated and the plan is due to be completed soon, he said during a hearing.

Loud Silence

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu Sunday said he was attacked by a group of people at the Singhu border when he went to participate in the Jan Sansad organised by various organisations at Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial on farmers’ issues. He had said it was a plot to kill him. But even 24 hours after the incident, no senior Congress leader, or the AICC, has commented on this. The Congress, which had come out in support of the farmer’s protests, appeared to be too cautious.

New Posting

Afghanistan has appointed Farid Mamundzay as the next Ambassador to India. He will replace incumbent Tahir Qadiry. Prior to this appointment, Mamundzay served as a senior political advisor to the Afghan National Security Council. He has also served as Deputy Director General at the Independent Directorate of Local Governance in Afghanistan. Chargé d’Affaires of the Afghani embassy in India, Tahir Qadiry, is headed to Poland. Former Afghan envoy to India, Shaida Abdali has been appointed as ambassador to Japan.