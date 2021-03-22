Delhi confidential: Virtual Training

Marking a year of virtual court hearings, the Supreme Court’s e-committee looked back that it had trained over 1.6 lakh lawyers, judges and court masters through webinars. Interestingly, in the 96,775 views the webinars over a year clocked, over half were of one webinar in which Supreme Court judge D Y Chandrachud spoke on the need to adapt to virtual courts. Justice Chandrachud also heads the e-courts committee.

Achiever Award

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Sunday received the ‘Maati Samman-2021’. Kant, who hails from the district of Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, was felicitated as Purvanchali Achiever during Purvanchal Festival, an event organised to celebrate the art and culture of eastern Uttar Pradesh. The award was presented by Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Kant, who is credited with coining two famous taglines —’Incredible India’ and ‘God’s Own Country’, coined a new tagline ‘Incredible Purvanchal’ and said that efforts should be made to develop the region.

Nowruz Wishes

The newly-appointed Afghan Ambassador Farid Mamundzay took to Twitter to wish Nowruz, the Parsi New year. He tweeted in Hindi to convey greetings on the occasion as he expressed his wishes. And also tweeted a video of Aryan, Afghanistan’s national dance form, on the occasion.