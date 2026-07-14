Delhi Confidential: New Role, New Challenges

FOLLOWING HIS election to the Rajya Sabha, BJP’s national general secretary Vinod Tawde is being keenly watched by the party’s Maharashtra leaders as he goes about renewing old ties and building new ones in the state. Tawde’s recent meeting with NCP(SP) leader Eknath Khadse, who had quit the BJP in 2020 owing to differences with Devendra Fadnavis, has not gone down well with the section backing the Maharashtra Chief Minister. BJP sources said Tawde’s meeting with another NCP-SP leader, Jayant Patil, amid speculation that the Sharad Pawar-led party could be considering backing the NDA at the Centre, has also triggered whispers in the party circles.

Memorable Journey

INSTEAD OF taking a 50-minute flight, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah opted to travel by train from Guwahati to Agartala during one of his recent work trips. The 571-km scenic journey takes about 15 to 16 hours, traversing challenging terrain, tea gardens and 21 tunnels across the Barail Hill Range. Hamidullah, who will soon complete his term in India, called it time travel.

Campaign Coordination

WITH LEADER of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi set to visit Dehradun on Friday to address students as part of his nationwide ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign, his team reached the Uttarakhand capital on Monday to make arrangements for the programme. Senior leaders from the state, along with coordinators for the campaign, have been directed to ensure that the programme is conducted without any hiccups. Meetings were held on Monday for smoother coordination between Gandhi’s team, the state unit and coordinators for the campaign, said sources.