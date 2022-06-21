Delhi Confidential: Warm And Sweet

Political scene may be volatile and acrimonious, but some still try to keep the relationship warm with the opponents. On Monday, a meeting of the Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children Youth and Sports witnessed some emotional moments. With Monday being the last meeting under the chairmanship of BJP MP and senior leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, whose term as RS member ends on July 4, almost all members spoke appreciating the way he ran the committee and bid him a fond farewell. Sahasrabuddhe, who was for two consecutive years the Chairman of the committee, also was overwhelmed by the words of appreciation he received from the members, including those from the Opposition. BJP’s Chandreshwar Prasad and Congress’s T N Prathapan gave their appreciation in writing to Sahasrabuddhe. From the Congress’s Akhilesh Prasad Singh to Communist member Bokash Ranjan Bhattacharya, YSRCP’s Lavu Sri Krishna to BJD’s Anubhav Mohanti, all spoke affectionately about their outgoing Chairman. To make the last day even more memorable, Sahasrabudhe’s wife Nayana served the Maharashtrian delicacy of sweet Modaks as a token of thanksgiving for the members.

