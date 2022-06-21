Delhi Confidential: Warm And Sweet

June 21, 2022 2:37:32 am
Political scene may be volatile and acrimonious, but some still try to keep the relationship warm with the opponents. On Monday, a meeting of the Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children Youth and Sports witnessed some emotional moments. With Monday being the last meeting under the chairmanship of BJP MP and senior leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, whose term as RS member ends on July 4, almost all members spoke appreciating the way he ran the committee and bid him a fond farewell. Sahasrabuddhe, who was for two consecutive years the Chairman of the committee, also was overwhelmed by the words of appreciation he received from the members, including those from the Opposition. BJP’s Chandreshwar Prasad and Congress’s T N Prathapan gave their appreciation in writing to Sahasrabuddhe. From the Congress’s Akhilesh Prasad Singh to Communist member Bokash Ranjan Bhattacharya, YSRCP’s Lavu Sri Krishna to BJD’s Anubhav Mohanti, all spoke affectionately about their outgoing Chairman. To make the last day even more memorable, Sahasrabudhe’s wife Nayana served the Maharashtrian delicacy of sweet Modaks as a token of thanksgiving for the members.
Eastern Yoga
Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju will lead the International Yoga Day programme on Tuesday at Dong in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district. From his home state, Rijiju chose Dong, the easternmost village in India close to the point where India, China and Myanmar meet. Dong experiences the first sunrise in India and is dubbed ‘India’s Land of the Rising Sun’.
Lead, Miss
Best of Express Premium
After taking lead in convening a joint meeting of the Opposition to pick a consensus Presidential candidate, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will skip the second round of discussions on Tuesday. TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will represent TMC in the meeting, which has been convened by NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Over the last few days, Abhishek has been busy campaigning in Tripura, where bypolls will be held to four Assembly seats on June 23. The TMC officially maintains that Mamata will give Tuesday’s meeting a miss due to prior engagements.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-