Delhi Confidential: Making A Beeline

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s impromptu visit to Hunar Haat at the India Gate lawns on Wednesday afternoon, a plethora of VVIPs have started making a beeline for the artisans’ fair that has been on for some time now. First, it was Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu who went to the fair along with his wife. Later in the day, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, too, visited the fair.

Tough Task

ITBP Director General S S Deswal is giving a tough time to his colleagues. A fitness enthusiast, Deswal has trekked over 450 km in the past one year in the high reaches of the Himalayas. Since he makes all these journeys officially, his immediate subordinates have to accompany him on foot. What makes it worse is that Deswal is able to complete these treks in record time and this means no one accompanying him gets much rest. On Friday, Deswal will again lead a contingent from Bikaner to Jodhpur with an aim to cover 100 km in 24 hours. The highest trek that the 58-year-old IPS officer has undertaken has been at 18,000 feet.

The Organisers

The much anticipated nine-judge bench hearing in the Sabarimala review case began on February 17. However, the proceedings were unexpectedly put on hold the very next day. The court issued a notification that the bench will not sit on Thursday without giving any reasons and with Friday being declared a holiday for Mahashivaratri, the hearing can now only happen next week. The reason that the judges are busy organising an international conference, “Judiciary and the Changing World”, where judges from other countries, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be in attendance.

