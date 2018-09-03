Delhi Confidential: Juggling Words

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu.

AT THE book release function held by M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday to mark his one year as Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairperson, both Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi made references to Naidu’s unique style of speech delivery with Modi even joking about Naidu speaking like a superfast train. On his part, Naidu lived up to his reputation when he came on stage to deliver his speech. Digressing from the written script from time to time, Naidu’s love for word-play brought out statements such as “sensationalism is senseless”, “reform perform transform”, “LPG: liberalisation, privatisation, and globalisation” and “information with confirmation is better than ammunition”. In fact, the brief photo presentation at the start of the event itself began with the words, “From Usha pati to Up rashtrapati”.

In Demand

At the Delhi Book Fair, which concluded on Sunday, books on speeches of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who died last month, recorded a jump in sale as compared to past years. At the stall put up by Publications Division of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, a number of books on speeches and quotes of all former prime ministers were on display. An official at the stall said books on Vajpayee’s speeches had been displayed for sale in the past too but these were on maximum demand at the book fair this time. The official could not give a specific number but said that demand of books on Vajpayee’s speeches surpassed the sale of books of other former prime ministers.

Change In Profile

DAYS AFTER announcing the Samajwadi Secular Morcha and claiming that the outfit will field candidates in all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party founder-leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Sunday removed ‘Samajwadi Party’ from his Twitter profile. The edited profile introduces him as leader of Samajwadi Secular Morcha and MLA from Jaswantnagar in Etawah. Shivpal is five-term MLA from Jaswantnagar on Samajwadi Party ticket. When asked about his status in the Samajwadi Party, sources said he has not quit the party because he does not want to lose Assembly membership.

