Delhi Confidential: Discussion Derailed

After Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu called Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad to his chamber and conveyed his unhappiness at the way the discussion on NRC in Assam was derailed. The Chairman said he had to for the first time suspend Question Hour on the demand of all sections of the House to discuss the issue, but the purpose was defeated as the discussion was not allowed to conclude and the government prevented from responding. He expressed particular concern over the way some opposition members rushed into the well of the House. Naidu noted that it looked like the disruption towards the end was pre-planned and if this was so, it was very unfortunate.

Upping The Ante

The attempt of Rahul Gandhi and his party to project the Rafale fighter aircraft deal as a major scam on the lines of the Bofors scandal has not been getting much support from other opposition parties. Finally, the Congress on Tuesday broached the topic with leaders of the opposition parties at a meeting convened by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad. Sources said it was decided that leaders of the opposition parties would soon address a joint press conference on the issue to scale up the offensive against the government. The issue of EVMs and Congress’s demand for return to ballot papers also came up, but many parties felt there should be a broader consultation with all parties before deciding a common strategy.

New Positions

Vijay Thakur Singh, who is India’s ambassador to Ireland, will be the next Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs. Singh, who has served on the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran desk from 1989 to 1999, also served as joint secretary in President Pratibha Patil’s office from 2007 to 2012. Married to late Congress MP Vishvjit Prithvijit Singh, she will be succeeding Preeti Saran, who retires as Secretary (East). Saran’s husband Pankaj Saran, who is currently Indian ambassador to Russia, is all set to become the Deputy National Security Advisor.

House Visit

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Parliament on Wednesday may not have its usual share of meeting and greeting in the Central Hall. The Hall will be closed at 3 pm for sanitisation and other preparations for the Best Parliamentarian award event later in the evening.

