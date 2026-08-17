Delhi Confidential: Showing Up

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu made a rare appearance at a BJP event in Delhi on Sunday when he inaugurated 25 Atal Canteens to mark former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 8th death anniversary. Naidu, who had resigned from the BJP after being named NDA’s candidate for the post of Vice President in 2017 and usually stays away from the party events, made an exception to break bread with Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi, and other senior leaders.

Moving Out

With the demolition of one of the oldest post-Independence government offices in Lutyens’ Delhi, Krishi Bhawan, likely to start soon, the Ministries of Agriculture and Animal Husba­ndry are set to move out of the iconic building and out of Lutyens’ Delhi altogether. It is learnt that the two ministries will soon be relocated to the government office complex at Netaji Nagar in South Delhi, while the sites of Krishi Bhawan and neighbouring Shastri Bhawan are to be redeveloped into new secretariat buildings.