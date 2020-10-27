Delhi Confidential: Leading From Front

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is throwing his weight behind schemes rolled out to boost the post-lockdown recovery of jobs and businesses. On Tuesday, he is set to interact with street vendors in Uttar Pradesh, who will be given loans under the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi Yojana (PM SVANidhi) which has received over 24 lakh applications so far. The PM is said to be closely monitoring the roll-out of PM SVANidhi as well as the Gareeb Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan for migrants who returned home — he launched the scheme in Khagaria in Bihar months before the elections. Many believe such measures are helping him take critics head-on in defending steps taken by his government during the lockdown.

Eyes on UP

While most of the political action has shifted to Bihar, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is not taking her eyes off Uttar Pradesh. On Monday, she connected with weavers from Varanasi, the Prime Minister’s Lok Sabha constituency, and those who attended the virtual meeting shared their problems related to the increase in power tariff, party leaders said. Priyanka, the AICC general secretary in-charge of UP, assured them the Congress will stand with them. Those close to her said she is planning to hold more such interactions. Earlier, she held a series of interactions with unemployed youths from the state.

Covid scare

The Covid scare is yet to leave the corridors of power. In the railway ministry, which saw the maximum number of cases among all departments, many of the multi-tasking staff attached to officers have tested positive. Officers have been serving their own lunch and fetching tea and water for themselves.

