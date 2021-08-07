Delhi confidential: Breaking Bread

Although YSRCP remains a fence sitter when it comes to developments in Parliament, it appears to be on a fresh exercise to improve ties with other parties. Senior YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy has been in touch with several leaders of other parties and has also thrown a dinner for members of the Standing Committee on Commerce which he heads. MPs said it was a rare gesture by a head of the panel at a time when parliamentary standing committee meetings are more acrimonious than the House.

Different Notes

THE RSS and BJP do not appear to be on the same page on the government’s move to scrap the retrospective tax. On Friday, RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch’s Ashwini Mahajan invited ridicule for his criticism of the government move from BJP’s foreign affairs in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale. Quoting media reports, Mahajan suggested in a tweet that the government had to abolish retrospective tax because of pressure from international arbitration. He said the media reports should have been titled “Relief to Thieves”, adding that it was an example of the disadvantages of FDI. To this, Chauthaiwale asked if Mahajan wanted total ban on FDI. Mahajan explained that it was not a crime to discuss advantages and disadvantages of a government policy. To this, Chauthaiwale said, “Everything that is not criminal may not be in larger national interest, a point you repeatedly fail to acknowledge.”.

Paper Load

DESPITE THE gradual shift towards digitalisation, judges still have a lot of paperwork, which consumes a chunk of their time. So on Friday, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana did not hide his disappointment when he found that a petitioner who had challenged a Telecom Regulatory Authority of India order prescribing price ceilings on rates charged by TV channels had filed a huge pile of documents in the matter. “How can you file 51 volumes in one case? Yesterday, we had to engage a lorry to carry this. You are terrorising us by filing 51 volumes in a single case. We don’t want to hear this matter now,” the upset CJI said, adjourning the matter to August 18.