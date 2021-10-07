Delhi Confidential: Changing Roles

AIR CHIEF Marshal V R Chaudhari, when he was Air Commodore, had served in the staff of the then IAF Chief P V Naik between 2009 and 2011. Chaudhari was Naik’s Air Assistant. Now, Naik’s son, Group Captain V P Naik, will work closely with Chaudhari – he has been appointed Staff Officer to the new IAF Chief. Incidentally, V P Naik had flown his father when he was the IAF Chief back in 2009, during the latter’s official visit to the squadron in which both had served.

Women Power

US DEPUTY Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, one of the most high-profile woman diplomats in the world, was all praise for gender diversity in the room during her meeting with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. While her own delegation had two women, including US charge d’affaires Patricia Lacina, the Indian delegation had five women diplomats, including MEA’s joint secretary (Americas) Vani Rao and joint secretary (Bangladesh, Myanmar) Smita Pant. As US’s top diplomat between 2011 and 2015, Sherman had negotiated the nuclear deal with the Iranians – the JCPOA between Iran and P-5+1.

Fighting Spirit

EVEN FOR virtual courtrooms, it was an unusual venue for Senior Advocate Indira Jaising as she argued the key case related to reservation in promotions before the Supreme Court. Recovering from dengue, the octogenarian joined the court from what looked like a hospital in Mumbai and argued the case in her trademark gusty style, squabbling with her opponent Rajeev Dhavan. Jaising has been appearing for the petitions seeking reservation.