Delhi Confidential: Seat Suspense

Suspense continues over new Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s election to the state Assembly. Rawat, who was a Lok Sabha MP when he was chosen as the chief minister, replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat in March, has to be elected to the Assembly within six month. Elections are due in Uttarakhand early next year, along with Uttar Pradesh. Rawat’s visits to Gangotri has now triggered speculation that he could contest from there — Gangotri MLA Gopal Rawat died in April. Party leaders, however, claim there has been no serious discussion so far, even during the recent visit of BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh to the state.

Reshuffle Buzz

Is the Congress preparing for another reshuffle? Will any of the letter-writers get larger roles in the AICC secretariat? The buzz in AICC is that there will be some changes soon. Some state units, including Kerala and Assam, could get new presidents. There could be a leadership change in Bihar as well. The party has to appoint a new in-charge for Gujarat, where Assembly elections are due in December next year. The big question is will a young leader be made in charge of Gujarat, and will Ramesh Chennithala be brought to Delhi as general secretary? The party is also yet to appoint a new in-charge for the communications department since Randeep Surjewala, who was made party’s Karnataka in-charge, had indicated to the leadership that he would like to be relieved of the post.

Covid Info

The I&B Ministry held a vaccination camp for its staff, including contract employees, and their family members on Monday. In a statement afterward, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar emphasised on the importance of practicing Covid protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing even after getting the shot. He also requested the media to promote and encourage people to practice Covid-appropriate behaviour. Underlining the significance of getting vaccinated, he asked the media to “create an atmosphere” so that all those above 18 years are vaccinated by December.