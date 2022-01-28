Delhi confidential: Uttarakhand Question

January 28, 2022 3:04:04 am
AS RAHUL Gandhi has declared that the Congress will announce its Chief Minister candidate for Punjab, the question is whether the party would do the same in Uttarakhand as well. Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat had been of the view that the party should project its CM candidates in election-bound states, shedding its old approach, as that would make the election state-centric. It goes without saying that he would like the party to project him as the CM face. So will the party do that or make Punjab an exception like it had last time? Or will the party wait for polling in Uttarakhand and Goa to get over as Punjab — since the polling has been deferred by the EC — now goes for polling six days later.
Beyond Boundaries
AFTER EXTERNAL Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced on Twitter that he tested Covid positive and urged all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions, he got messages from well-wishers across the country as well as abroad. Besides ministers and political leaders, he got “get-well-soon” messages from Maldives Foreign Minister and President of United Nations General Assembly Abdullah Shahid and Sri Lankan minister Namal Rajapaksa, who is Sri Lankan Prime Minister’s son.
Symbols Matter
Union minister Hardeep Puri wrote an emotional note on social media on Thursday, picking up symbols of Sikhism from the tableaus of Punjab and Uttarakhand and the marching contingent of the Sikh Light infantry regiment at the Republic Day parade. Puri said everyone felt the warmth of the Prime Minister’s admiration and reverence for the people of Punjab, through myriad tangible gestures. Amid chants of ‘Ek Onkar’ reverberating Rajpath, Uttarakhand’s tableau displayed the “pristine glory of Gurudwara Sri Hemkunt Sahib Ji”, Puri noted. Punjab’s tableau depicted contributions made by the state in freedom struggle — it paid homage to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, and also showed Jung-e-Azadi Memorial recently set up in Kartarpur, Jalandhar, Puri said.
