Delhi confidential: Uttarakhand Question

AS RAHUL Gandhi has declared that the Congress will announce its Chief Minister candidate for Punjab, the question is whether the party would do the same in Uttarakhand as well. Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat had been of the view that the party should project its CM candidates in election-bound states, shedding its old approach, as that would make the election state-centric. It goes without saying that he would like the party to project him as the CM face. So will the party do that or make Punjab an exception like it had last time? Or will the party wait for polling in Uttarakhand and Goa to get over as Punjab — since the polling has been deferred by the EC — now goes for polling six days later.