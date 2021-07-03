Delhi confidential: Crisis All Around

The crises in the ruling BJP in Uttarakhand should be good news for the Congress. But the opposition party itself is in a state of crisis in the hill-state, with a leadership tussle showing no signs of ending. The party is unable to elect a Congress Legislature Party leader. The post fell vacant after the death of Indira Hridayesh. State Congress chief Pritam Singh is keen to take over and anoint a person of his choice as the Pradesh Congress Committee chief. Former CM Harish Rawat (in picture) wants to become chairman of the campaign committee — in other words, the party’s face in the 2022 state polls — and appoint someone close to him as PCC chief if Singh becomes CLP leader. There is, meanwhile, unease among many leaders over Singh’s leadership, as they believe he had been ineffective. With the Congress a divided house, many leaders wonder how will it take on the BJP effectively.

PS: Writer Revealed

In the virtual farewell for Supreme Court judge Justice Ashok Bhushan, senior advocate Vikas Singh confirmed what was widely suspected in legal circles. He revealed that in the landmark Ayodhya-Ramjanmabhoomi ruling by the Supreme Court, it was Justice Bhushan who had penned the 116-page addendum on Ayodhya being the birthplace of Lord Ram. The verdict had not disclosed its authors. The addendum, too, was unsigned.

More On Course

Enlarging the scope of international cadets participating in NCC’s flagship camp around Republic Day, the government will get cadets from 25 nations, instead of the usual 10, next year, as it will be part of the celebrations to mark the 75th year of Independence. Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar announced on Friday that instead of the countries picking the cadets — there will be 10 to 12 from each — Indian missions in those nations will hold competitions testing them about Indian history, culture, economics, etc. The selected cadets will be in India for two weeks and meet dignitaries, including the President and the Prime Minister. The Centre will bear all costs.