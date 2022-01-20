Delhi Confidential: Compromise Candidate?

DESPITE AICC in-charge of Uttarakhand Devendra Yadav and state leaders, including party unit president Ganesh Godiyal and CLP leader Pritam Singh, pushing for re-inducting Harak Singh Rawat into Congress, his re-entry has been delayed because of strong opposition from Harish Rawat. But now a formula appears to have been worked out. Or at least it is in the works. Sources said Harak Singh Rawat, who was a state minister in the BJP government, will be inducted but he will not be fielded as a candidate. Instead, his daughter-in-law could be given a ticket, possibly from Lansdowne constituency. Sources said Harak Singh Rawat, who is now in a desperate situation, appears to be agreeable to the idea.

Request Denied

UTTARAKHAND’S FORMER Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat’s letter to BJP president J P Nadda, just ahead of the announcement of candidate list, has amused many in the party. The party corridors were abuzz with whispers that Rawat, who has been unhappy ever since he was removed from the CM’s post, had sensed that he would not get ticket from the constituency of his choice and that is the reason he wrote to Nadda, expressing unwillingness to contest the Assembly election. Sources said Rawat wanted to shift from Doiwala to Raipur. On coming to know of this, Raipur sitting MLA Umesh Sharma Kau rushed to Delhi. He told the party’s top leaders that if his seat is taken away, he would quit. The party leadership then assured him it would not happen. Rawat then got the message that he would not be able to get his seat changed. Party insiders said Rawat did not inform the party leadership about his decision not to contest even when discussions on candidates took place last week.

Return of Milan

INDIAN NAVY’S biennial multilateral exercise Milan was one of the first casualties of the pandemic for the force in 2020. When the pandemic was in its initial stages, the exercise, which was to take place in March 2020, had to be cancelled. But this year, even as Covid cases continue to rise in the country and elsewhere, the exercise will go ahead. Milan 2022 will actually be the largest ever, with navies from more than 45 nations participating. The exercise with the theme of ‘Camaraderie-Cohesion-Collaboration’ will begin in the last week of February in Visakhapatnam. The Final Planning Conference of the exercise was held in Delhi on Wednesday in a hybrid format, which was attended by military representatives of the participating nations.