Delhi confidential: Focus Punjab

WHILE CONGRESS leaders claim that the party could emerge as the single largest in both Uttarakhand and Goa, it is Punjab which is worrying the leadership no end. Leaders say the feedback from the ground is not at all optimistic. The party has now decided to carpet bomb its leaders in Punjab for the last two days of campaigning. Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in the state on Thursday. While Rahul will address meetings in Fatehgarh Sahib, Priyanka will be in Ludhiana and Pathankot. The Congress is also now focusing all its attack on Aam Aadmi Party as it feels the AAP is surging ahead.

Office, Office

WORKING HOURS in government offices in Delhi are from 9 am to 5.30 pm, with a 30-minute lunch break from 1 pm. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), which has a sprawling, leafy campus in south Delhi, is no exception. However, post noon, deserted office corridors and empty cabins are a common sight, as employees soak in the winter sun, much beyond the stipulated lunch hours. This compelled the NCERT administration to issue a circular on Wednesday, reminding officials that their conduct was against Central Civil Service (Conduct) Rules 1964.

Back In Business

INDIA’S FLAGSHIP defence industry exhibition DefExpo will take place in Gandhinagar next month. Till a few weeks ago, there was a question mark about it, as the Omicron variant was raging across the country. As cases ebb, officials are now saying that this will be among the largest defence industry events in the world in the beginning of the year. Last year, the Aero Show was also among the first global shows that was held immediately after another wave, they said.