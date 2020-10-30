Delhi Confidential: Virus Booked

Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday released what she called is the “world’s first scientoon book” – that is, a cartoon book on science. The book, which has detailed information on coronavirus, is, incidentally, titled ‘Bye Bye Corona’. The cover image shows a hand emerging from a grave, and the epitaph on the tombstone has the words “RIP Corona”, and “2019—go back Corona, 2020—bye…bye”.

Guessing Game

With the Centre having brought in an Ordinance to set up a commission to monitor air quality and mitigate air pollution in Delhi-NCR, speculation has begun on who will be appointed in the 17-member panel. While many members will belong to different ministries — such as Agriculture and Commerce and Industry — the name of the chairperson is a hot topic for discussion among bureaucrats. On whether EPCA chairman Bhure Lal, who has been involved in monitoring air pollution for nearly 20 years, would find a place in the commission, officials in the Environment Ministry were quick to point out that the age limit for chairman has been set at 70 years, thereby eliminating the octogenarian’s chances.

New Numbers On Plate

Vehicles used by foreign diplomats usually carry CD on their number plate. With the government amending the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, diplomats from the United Nations and its agencies will now have to use ‘UN’ on number plates, while others from international organisations will have to write ‘IoD’ on their plates.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App.