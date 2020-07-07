Delhi Confidential: Searching Lost Glory

Jitin Prasada Jitin Prasada

Searching for its existence in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress is now out to woo the influential Brahmin community. And former Union minister Jitin Prasada has taken the lead to reach out to the community. Prasada, patron of the Brahmin Chetna Parishad, is set to start a Brahmin Chetna Samvad on social media soon to discuss issues faced by the community and find solutions. Before the lockdown, Prasada had toured the state and met Brahmins who had lost family members in incidents of crime. He alleges that atrocities against Brahmins have increased under the Yogi Adityanath government, and that an attempt is being made to sideline the community and make it feel humiliated and insecure. In a letter, he has stated that time has come for the community to sink their differences and regain its lost glory.

To Note Or Not To

With Parliament set to hold physical meetings of standing committees, there’s a new debate: over finer details of their conduct. The issue that is perplexing the secretariats is whether Parliament’s reporters should be present inside the meetings for taking down the proceedings verbatim. The Parliamentary reporters attend confidential meetings to take down these proceedings verbatim. Another issue is whether there should be any limit to the number of witnesses that can be called before the panels. One suggestion was that the reporting section could be given recordings to prepare the notes. But experts such as K Sreenivasan, who headed the reporting section of the Lok Sabha until last week, say accuracy cannot be ensured in such reporting. The reporters were present when the House committee on OBCs met earlier this month. But there is confusion whether they should be inside the hall for the scheduled July 10 meeting of the Public Accounts Committee. The standing committees on IT and Home Affairs are also expected to meet soon.

Not Just Another Day

The Dalai Lama’s 85th birthday fell on Monday even as India and China remained engaged in talks to address ongoing issues on the LAC. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur both posted birthday wishes early morning, tagging the spiritual leader on Twitter, where he has over 19 million followers. BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav also posted a picture of the Dalai Lama on a video call with Madhav and tweeted: “Blessed to be blessed by the Blessed Soul.” Late Monday, the Congress took a dig at the PM, saying it was waiting for him to “lead the nation” in wishing the Dalai Lama a happy birthday. “Modiji may have had his compulsions for not doing so,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, before he wished the Dalai Lama happy birthday “on behalf of entire nation”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App.