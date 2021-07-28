Delhi confidential: Poll Huddle

With the BJP already in an election mode, party MPs from election-bound Uttar Pradesh are all set to have brain-storming sessions. The MPs will have meetings on Wednesday and Thursday during which they would be given advices and directions from the central party and the central government over the tasks they will have to take up. However, party sources said it was not clear yet whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MP from Varanasi, would address them.

The Chronology

IT WAS an eventful day for the IT standing committee. Panel members on Tuesday received a phone call from Labour Ministry, saying the minister would like to meet them. Later, they were told that it was a mistake. But a CPM member, who was not intimated, turned up at the minister’s office. He was told it was a meeting meant only for the committee’s BJP members. This took a different turn later in the day when the BJP members tried to stop a committee meeting, saying it cannot be held during the session. But they were told that at least five committees headed by BJP leaders were already meeting during the session. The IT panel meeting was held despite the boycott of the BJP members. Interestingly Suresh Gopi, a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, walked in late and sat through the meeting. Interestingly, the IT panel is expected to meet on Wednesday, and the Pegasus issue is likely to come up. “Chronology samajhiye,” said a panel member, indicating that the ruling party does not want to have a meeting. .

Final Stage

THE APPOINTMENT of a new vice-chancellor of Delhi University is expected to happen soon since the selection process has entered the final stage. The search-cum-selection committee, headed by Manipur University Chancellor Professor T Tirupati Rao, is learned to have met on Monday and Tuesday to interact with 13 shortlisted candidates. Among those called for the interaction were DU’s acting V-C P C Joshi, Delhi Technological University V-C Yogesh Singh, Anil Gupta of IIT Kharagpur and A D N Bajpai, who heads Atal Bihari Vajpayee Vishwavidyalaya in Bilaspur.