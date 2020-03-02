Delhi Confidential: In Good Humour

Ivanka Trump Ivanka Trump

IVANKA TRUMP, US President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior advisor, on Sunday evening retweeted a post by actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh — a morphed picture of him with her on a bench in front of Taj Mahal. Ivanka’s post read: “Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! It was an experience I will never forget!.” She retweeted another post which had morphed pictures of her on someone’s bicycle among others, and tweeted, “I appreciate the warmth of the Indian people…I made many new friends!!!” Ivanka visited the Taj Mahal, along with her husband Jared Kushner, and father President Donald Trump on February 24, during their visit to India.

The Visitor

THE SECURITY guard at the Congress headquarters was startled the other day when an Englishman arrived at the gates with his wife, saying his father was once a resident of the 24, Akbar Road building. Not many were in the Congress office at that time. Since it was minutes after a press conference, AICC secretary in charge of media Pranav Jha was around. The man told Jha he was Alan Braithwaite. He said he is the grandson of Sir Reginald Maxwell, who was the Member, Home in Viceroy Lord Linlithgow’s Executive Council. He told him that his grandfather used to live in 24, Akbar Road. He choked when he recalled his family’s connection with the bungalow. He said his family album has pictures of the portico and the lawn where his brother played. Braithwaite is apparently on a tour of India.

New Buzz

AFTER THE whole controversy over cadre merger, Railway bureaucracy is now abuzz about another possible “disruption”. The transfer policy of Railways that was put on paper a few years ago, is in talks again. It says any officer who has been in one place for 10 years at a stretch or 15 years altogether, should be transferred out. There are talks that those facing retirement in two years will be spared. Names of those “eligible” are said to have been compiled in each department. But as in the past, officers are said to be wondering what real purpose does this policy achieve vis-a-vis the well-being of Indian Railways.

