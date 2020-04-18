Delhi Confidential: State Of Affairs

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday wrote another letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this time asking him to set up a task force for economic revival. What is interesting is that the party has either not publicised similar moves of other AICC general secretaries and state incharges or they are all taking a break. There is also disquiet within a section of the leadership over the activities, or a lack of them, in a control room the party had set up at the national level. One leader sarcastically said the control room perhaps is only on paper. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had in her last video message mentioned the control room, asking those in distress to contact it.

Waiting To Return

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora is among the many Indians waiting for the government to resume international flights. Arora left for the US in the first week of March on a personal visit. The nationwide lockdown was imposed before his return. He was expected back in office in the first week of April. However, now he has to wait till the government lifts the ban on international flights.

Mourning A Loss

There was an atmosphere of mourning in South Block, as a diplomat’s husband who was working and living in New York passed away due to COVID-19. The woman diplomat is posted in Brazil and her husband was in the US. This is the first victim of COVID-19 in the Indian diplomatic family.

