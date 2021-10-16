Delhi Confidential: Eye On UP Polls

There has been much speculation on whether Imran Masood, a prominent minority face of the Congress in western Uttar Pradesh, will leave the party. For he had earlier this month said that Samajwadi Party was the only option to defeat the BJP in the state and that all parties should “come along with it”. He had argued that despite all the hard work, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is “failing to consolidate votes or get votes” in favour of the party. Amid all this, Masood was on Friday named as one of the members of the Election campaign committee announced by the Congress. It appears the party leadership believes he will not switch sides.

Beyond Boundaries Durga Puja knows no boundaries. Not just in India, the festival is celebrated overseas as well. In Russia, Indian Ambassador D B Venkatesh Verma along with the Moscow Durga Puja Committee released a book on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashmi, chronicling 30 years of Durga Puja in Russia. The Indian envoy was impressed by the scale of festivities in Moscow that have been taking place for the past three decades. Weapon Worship Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday attended the Ayudh Puja organised on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami. On this occasion, Singh himself worshiped and inspected weapons. “There is a long tradition in India of ‘Ayudha Puja’ on the occasion of Vijayadashami,” he tweeted, tagging photographs of him holding guns.