Delhi Confidential: Holi Day Not Holiday

Not everyone will celebrate Holi with the usual festivities. With six ministries under his belt, and a host of political commitments to take care of, Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh will work over the next two days. Singh has been doing the rounds of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) labs as part of the Council’s “one lab, one week’’ campaign, under which each of the 37 labs under CSIR is being given the opportunity to showcase their work. While some states and UTs — Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra and J&K, among others — celebrate Holi on Tuesday, others such as Delhi will have a holiday on Wednesday. Some states in South India, meanwhile, have very little celebration on Holi. So when Singh asked CSIR to choose a day for his visit, CSIR-IICT (Indian Institute of Chemical Technology) chose March 7 (Tuesday), saying that Hyderabad barely celebrates Holi. Singh, whose response was that he does not celebrate a holiday on Holi day, will be in Hyderabad working on the two-day festival break.