Delhi Confidential: Learning Curve

Union minister Rajnath Singh has started writing his name in various Indian languages on his Twitter handle. He started on Hindi Diwas, on September 14, by writing his name in Hindi. His Twitter handle showed his name in Kannada when he visited Karnataka for a meeting. When somebody pointed this out through a tweet, Singh said he had deep respect for all Indian languages, but because he cannot speak most of them, he was trying to learn to write his name in other Indian languages.

Slow To Sign

All central universities have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government except one — Delhi University (DU). Signing of MoU is now mandatory for all centrally funded educational institutions. In it, the institutions are expected to state their academic and financial goals. Their performance in future will be measured against the stated aims. DU, under its current Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi, has acquired a reputation of being status quoist. The university administration has been slow to respond to any request or orders by the government. Apparently, the government wrote to the university last week threatening to withhold funding if the university does not expedite the signing of MoU.

Unexpected Guest

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav frequently calls the RSS and BJP divisive forces, and appeals to party workers to be alert about their intentions. But Akhilesh’s uncle Ram Gopal Yadav — a Rajya Sabha member who had sided with him during the crisis in the party and family last year — was seen seated between BJP president Amit Shah and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in the audience during the release of two books related to the demolition of Babri mosque in Ayodhya on Thursday. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was seated next to Shah. During the event, when the books’ author acknowledged the presence of Ram Gopal from the stage, Bhagwat was seen clapping.

