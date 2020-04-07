Delhi Confidential: Miles Away

Union Minister Anurag Thakur Union Minister Anurag Thakur

The lockdown has kept many people, including MPs, away from their families. Union Minister Anurag Thakur is among them. His son Jai Aditya Singh left for Jalandhar last month. Although Thakur had information about the lockdown, he did not call Singh back as that would have created panic in the family. So Singh, who appeared for his Class X exams this year, has been stuck in Jalandhar since the lockdown was announced. Thakur, his wife and second son are in Delhi.

New Role

New MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava took over on Monday. Raveesh Kumar handed over the charge to Srivastava, who was India’s envoy to Ethiopia. A 1999-batch career diplomat, Srivastava has earlier worked in the MEA’s Pakistan and Afghanistan desk and was posted in Sri Lanka.

Words Of Praise

Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong on Monday came out in support of Badminton player Jwala Gutta, who wrote about the racism she faces as the child of a Chinese mother in a column published in The Indian Express. “Brave voice from @Guttajwala. We are with you against any racial discrimination,” Sun said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App.