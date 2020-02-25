Delhi Confidential: Tongues Wagging

Uddhav Thackeray Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi on his first visit to Delhi recently after taking over as Maharashtra Chief Minister. He also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and it’s this meeting that has set tongues wagging in political circles, especially since the meeting was kept under wraps. Thackeray has supported CAA and NPR, and with the recent meetings it is clear that he hasn’t burnt his bridges with the BJP. This is why political pundits may not be ruling out a Nitish Kumar-like comeback to the NDA fold for the Shiv Sena.

On Wedding Duty

While US President Donald Trump will be hosted in New Delhi on Tuesday, BJP president J P Nadda will be away for his son’s wedding. It appears few top political leaders will attend the destination wedding at Pushkar, Rajasthan. However, Trump’s visit is not the reason for the absence of top leaders from the wedding. The ceremony, it emerges, has been kept a very private affair, with only the bride and groom’s families, friends and relatives in attendance. The political class, including BJP leaders, will have to wait for a reception to be held in Delhi early March.

Struck By Flu

The Supreme Court seems to have been struck by a bout of swine flu, with five judges unable to attend court due to the virus. Two judges on the Sabrimala reference Constitution bench are unwell, which has delayed the proceedings. One of the judges hearing the Shaheen Bagh case is also down with swine flu but came to hear the case on Monday, before postponing it to the day when he hopes to be well enough to be on duty.

