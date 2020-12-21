Delhi Confidential: Damage Control

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb, believed to be enjoying the confidence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, seemed to have miffed the BJP leadership recently with his announcement to hold a public meeting to “seek people’s mandate” amid strife in the party. Now he is on a “recovery” track, said party sources. According to sources, he has been advised to improve ties with state leaders and local media. On Sunday, he announced a health insurance scheme for journalists in the state.

Pledging Support

A delegation of farmers from Uttar Pradesh met Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday and expressed their support to the new farm laws. The delegation, which included members of Hind Mazdoor-Kisan Samiti, submitted a memorandum to the minister, asking the government to continue the farm laws with certain amendments. They also sought waiver of tubewell power bills and withdrawal of stubble burning cases. At least four such delegations have met the minister earlier to extend support to the new farm laws.

Missing At Meeting

The absence of Randeep Surjewala and K C Venugopal at the meeting of senior Congress leaders convened by Sonia Gandhi on Saturday was noted by many in the party. Surjewala’s absence was interesting as his remarks a day before the meeting that all issues in the party stood resolved with the announcement of the next election to the Congress president post had not gone down well with many of the letter writers. It is not clear why Surjewala, the party’s chief spokesperson, was not present in the meeting. Venugopal, general secretary in charge of organisation, on the other hand, was at his native place in Kerala to perform some rituals after the demise of his mother.

