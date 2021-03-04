Delhi Confidential: Burying The Hatchet

SIGNS OF thaw in the relationship between Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar emerged on Wednesday, at least on social media. There was surprise in the BJP circles when Deodhar quoted a tweet from the Chief Minister on the third anniversary of his government in Tripura. In his tweet, Deb thanked his seniors and colleagues for their “blessings and guidance” as well as the “committed karyakartas” for their “tireless work”. Tagging the tweet, Deodhar in his tweet congratulated Deb on completing three years in office. “All the best for the remainder also. Salute to all who sacrificed their lives, left their businesses, shed sweat to fight against cruel CPI(M)goons and its rule,” he tweeted. Party leaders in Delhi, who were privy to the complaints from both sides against each other over the past three years, said both are burying the hatchet as Deodhar has moved out of the state.

Safety Shot

THE ELECTION Commission (EC) in its press conference on February 26 announced that all government officers will be vaccinated before assuming poll duty for the assembly elections in Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and West Bengal. Starting Thursday, all officers of the Commission working at Nirvachan Sadan in Delhi will be vaccinated. The EC is learned to have invited its former Chief Election Commissioners to join the drive. Among them, former poll panel chief M S Gill has agreed to get vaccinated at Nirvachan Sadan. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and his colleagues Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar will take their vaccine shots only after all staff and officers of the Commission have got theirs..

Under Scrutiny

THE CENTRAL IPS Association is facing a test of its legitimacy. After the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in an RTI reply recently that it has not recognised or approved formation of any police association, a petition has now been filed in the Delhi High Court, challenging the legality of the association and even demanding registration of an FIR. The court has sought the MHA’s reply. The association has some top officers, including from the CBI, as office-bearers. It has maintained that it is not governed by government restrictions on police to form associations.