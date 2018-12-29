Delhi Confidential: Heard In The House

While the voting on various amendments and sections of the triple talaq Bill was going on in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, a microphone mistakenly left on told the House that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s daughter was getting married over the weekend. And it wasn’t him who revealed it. Advising Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, the marshal informed her of the upcoming wedding, but forgot to switch off the mic. After Owaisi heard it, he smilingly gestured at the marshal that his error had informed all the members of the wedding in his family.

At Receiving End

When Madhepura MP Rajesh Ranjan (Pappu Yadav) lost his cool in the Lok Sabha, at the receiving end were a number of MPs like Mulayam Singh Yadav, Supriya Sule, Shashi Tharoor, Vincent Pala and Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav. Pappu Yadav was raising a matter on alleged deterioration of law and order in Bihar, including some murders for which he blamed some political leaders. He had a bundle of papers —- copies of newspaper reports on the incidents. But when the Speaker called the next speaker’s name, his microphone got switched off. Annoyed, Pappu started shouting, but the mic stayed off. He threw his papers at the front rows, and they fell on Sule, Mulayam and others. But the worst affected was Narayan. In a rage, Pappu, who had borrowed his spectacles, threw them at Narayan’s table, which was three rows ahead. As someone who knows Pappu well, he picked the spectacles, smiling.

Lesson In Decorum

Lok Sabha on Friday saw two senior members chastising some junior members over maintaining decorum. Discussing President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had referred to the BJP-PDP alliance as an “unnatural marriage”. Singh said that he cannot define a natural and an unnatural marriage, to which Speaker Sumitra Mahajan asked him if he considers Tharoor to be an expert on marriage. Members of the treasury benches cracked up, even as Tharoor sat stone-faced. At this point Farooq Abdullah got up and shouted at BJP MPs that the House is in session and they are laughing. As some of them started to respond, Singh turned to his party colleagues and told them “he is a senior member of the House, if he has said something, you do not have to react”.