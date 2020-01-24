Delhi Confidential: Way With Words

Trinamool Congress’s Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien. Trinamool Congress’s Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien.

Trinamool Congress’s Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien coined a new monicker for himself as his podcasts made a comeback on Thursday. Calling himself a “pod-itician”, O’Brien, in his podcast, spoke about why he chose to speak in Bangla in Parliament. The 6-minute episode is the first of a podcast series from the leader of West Bengal’s ruling party, which is currently at loggerheads with the BJP-led NDA government over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the NRC.

Quiet On Oppn Front

Ten days ago, 20 opposition parties led by the Congress had decided to take forward their campaign against CAA and NRC by marking the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose on January 23, organise readings of the Preamble of the Constitution on Republic Day, and observe the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on January 30 by highlighting his campaigns in pursuit of communal harmony. On Thursday, however, the Opposition did not organise any big programme to mark Bose’s birthday. Most of the leaders remembered Bose on Twitter, while a few, such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Sitaram Yechury, paid tributes to Bose in Parliament.

Noise In News

Courtrooms and corridors packed to full capacity and more is not a new thing in the Supreme Court, especially when high-profile cases are being heard. Judges reluctantly use the microphones on the request of lawyers on some busy mornings. However, the tables turned in the Chief Justice of India’s court on Wednesday when the CJI S A Bobde-led bench could not hear submissions made by senior advocate Kapil Sibal. The CJI then said that the Supreme Court Bar Association will be roped in to address noisy, overcrowded courtrooms.

In Memory

The Election Commission on Thursday organised the first Sukumar Sen Memorial Lecture, instituted as a tribute to the first Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). Apart from inviting former CECs to attend the inaugural lecture, the Commission had also called Sen’s family members. Eight family members were present at the event. Among those in attendance were Sen’s eldest son Debdutta and his youngest Sanjiv, and grandchildren Aditya Vikram and Arjun Veer.

