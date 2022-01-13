Delhi Confidential: Test Drive

TRINAMOOL CONGRESS MP Abhishek Banerjee marked Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary on Wednesday by carrying out a unique drive in his Lok Sabha constituency Diamond Harbour – that of Covid tests. As many as 53,203 Covid tests were carried out in the constituency at the rate of 27,000 tests per million population. The MP said this was one of the highest ever number in a single day in a constituency across the country. Banerjee also claimed that his constituency has the lowest Covid positivity rate among the Lok Sabha seats in the state.

X For LaXman?

THE VISHWA Hindu Parishad (VHP) wants the English alphabet chart to be Indianised. Pushing aside the A for Apple, B for Ball chart, the outfit wants children to learn alphabet from a new chart it has prepared – of prominent Indian personalities and religious figures among others. So, the chart has A for Ambedkar, B for Bhagat Singh, C for Chanakya, D for Dayananda… K for Kalam APJ. There are some modifications as well to meet the purpose: X for LaXman, W for Walmiki (Valmiki) and Z for Zulelal (Jhulelal). Y, of course, is for Yoga.

Account Hacked

THE INFORMATION and Broadcasting Ministry had to face some embarrassment on social media Wednesday morning. The ministry’s official Twitter handle was hacked, and its name changed to that of American billionaire Elon Musk. For more than one hour, the control of the handle, with over 1.4 million followers, remained with the hackers, who kept putting out comments such as “Hurry up!”, “Great job!” and “Love you guys!! My gift here!!”. A little after 10 am, the ministry officials finally managed to get back its control, and deleted all the spam tweets. “The account @Mib_india has been restored. This is for the information of all the followers,” the ministry then tweeted.