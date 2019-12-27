Delhi Confidential: Stepping Out

Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy. Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy.

Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy has resigned from the Joint Committee on Personal Data Protection Bill 2019. Trinamool sources said a miffed Roy, whose name was announced in the House, took the step after party chief Mamata Banerjee insisted on the inclusion of Mahua Moitra in the committee. Moitra has been pursuing the issue in court.

Visit Off, Talks On

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit may have been called off earlier this month due to protests in Assam over the new citizenship law, but New Delhi and Tokyo are not letting that affect the bilateral dialogue between the two sides. An Indian team went to Tokyo this week and held talks on maritime affairs and disarmament and non-proliferation — both key strategic areas. While no concrete outcomes were announced, it is expected that the deliverables will be part of Abe’s visit in 2020.

Capital Team

While the Congress had pulled 72-year-old Subhash Chopra out of political wilderness and handed him the baton of the Delhi Congress ahead of Assembly elections, it has given the task of selecting candidates to a young team. So AICC in-charge of Gujarat and former Youth Congress chief Rajeev Satav will head a committee that will screen the candidates. He will be assisted by two young AICC secretaries — Virender Singh Rathore from Haryana and Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy from Telangana. While some senior leaders prefer a seat-sharing understanding between the Congress and AAP, most of the state leaders are said to be against the idea.

