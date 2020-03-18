Delhi Confidential: Selling Tourism

Rajiv Pratap Rudy Rajiv Pratap Rudy

While participating in a debate on tourism in Lok Sabha on Monday, BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy continued speaking even after his allotted time got over. Despite reminders from the Chair — BJD’s Bhartruhari Mahtab was then conducting the House — to conclude, Rudy kept praising the unparalleled and diverse natural beauty of India and its tourism potential. He spoke at length on how Prime Minister Narendra Modi was an adventurous man, and as a pilot even he himself would be scared to land a sea plane on the Sabarmati river. Almost 45 minutes into his speech, Mahtab interrupted and, addressing the Tourism Minister, said, “Mr Minister, please give the marketing of India’s tourism to Rudyji.”

Not A Cure

As videos of ‘gaumutra (cow urine)’ cure for Covid-19 have gone viral on social media, ICCR D-G Dinesh Patnaik tweeted on Tuesday that advocating non-scientific cures “make us look silly”. “Indian cultural practices and habits give us protection against diseases like Covid-19, but they are not a cure. Request all enthusiastic Indians to not spoil our cultural ethos by advocating non-scientific cures that make us look silly. Follow government instructions.” Patnaik, an Indian Foreign Service officer, was India’s deputy high commissioner in London and has served in Beijing, Geneva, Vienna and Dhaka.

Against Superstition

Congress MP Hibi Eden has raised the issue of superstitions in view of the outbreak of coronavirus. On Monday, he gave a notice of adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the issue. However, his notice was rejected by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. In a letter to the Secretary General, he said that “we must first jointly contain the superstition before containing pandemic”. He has also raised the issue of “false claims” made by ruling party members.

