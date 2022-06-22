Delhi Confidential: Raising A Point

TMC MP Saugata Roy has put his party in a spot by questioning the source of funds spent by the party’s students’ wing in getting big artists to perform in college fests. Speaking at an event, Roy made the comment while referring to the incident involving singer KK, who died soon after performing in a Kolkata college on May 31. KK’s performance was funded by the college’s students’ union controlled by the TMC Chhatra Parishad. Party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee parried questions on the issue, saying “this proves TMC has a robust internal democracy”.

Guardian Ring

ON INTERNATIONAL Yoga Day, a one-of-a-kind Guardian Ring programme was organised by India, linking together locations across the globe, with 80 Indian missions and embassies pitching in. Underlining the concept of ‘One Sun, One Earth’, a back-to-back relay yoga streaming event began from Albert Park in Fiji Islands, and included iconic locations in Tokyo, New York, Vietnam, Indonesia and West Asia. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar joined in from Purana Qila in Delhi while Minister of State Rajkumar Ranjan Singh joined from Cambodia.

Foreign Engagements

WITH THE Supreme Court on summer vacation, some judges are taking time off to travel and attend events abroad. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana is in Germany, attending the inaugural annual meet of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce in Dortmund. He also visited the Berlin Wall along with his wife. Justice D Y Chandrachud is in London and has a packed schedule with speaking engagements. He will be speaking at the London School of Economics on Wednesday.