Delhi Confidential: Silent Visit

AFTER SPENDING three days in the national capital, Telangana Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandrsekhar Rao will leave for Ranchi on Friday for a lunch meeting with his Jharkhand counterpart and JMM leader Hemant Soren. Contrary to expectations, KCR did not have any major political meetings in Delhi. He met BKU Rakesh Tikait and BJP’s Subramanian Swamy on Thursday. But that was about it. Swamy, incidentally, had met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee when she was in Delhi in November. Sources said KCR and his wife had some medical check ups on Tuesday and Wednesday. With the war in Ukraine and the evacuation of Indians trapped there emerging as a major concern, some may argue that the timing of his Delhi visit was perhaps not right.

In PM’s Praise

WITH UNION ministers welcoming Indian students being flown back from Ukraine, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Thursday morning turned up at Hindon airbase to receive a fresh batch of evacuees. But along with welcoming them, and appreciating the Indian Air Force officers, Bhatt dedicated a large part of his speech praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Had we not got the leadership of Modi, I don’t know what would have been the situation today,” he said, and compared the Prime Minister’s concern to that of parents of the students. He ended his five-minute speech by saying that “life has been saved because of Modi’s efforts, and everything will be fine”. After “Bharat Mata ki jai”, Bhatt even tried to get the students to chant “Modi ji zindabad”.

Monkey Headache

SUPREME COURT on Thursday invited tenders from housekeeping agencies to provide manpower to drive away monkeys at residential bungalows of judges. The period of contract will be initially for six months from the date of award of the contract. The contract may be extended if the services were found to be satisfactory, said a notice. It said the contractor shall be responsible for any claim of damages that may arise due to any accident and consequent injury to any one and no liability shall rest on the SC Registry.