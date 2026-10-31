Delhi Confidential: How TDP MPs are keeping tabs on Centre, Rahul Gandhi’s INDIA bloc gesture

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Most Lok Sabha MPs spend their time between Parliament sessions in their respective constituencies, focusing on the development of the region. But members of the Telugu Desam Party have been instructed by the party leadership to spend at least three days a week in the Capital, tracking and following up on the Central schemes meant for Andhra Pradesh. TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wants the party MPs to take up the state's requirements and demands with the ministers or the officials concerned. Now, with the government engaged in Union Budget 2027-28 preparations, the TDP MPs have another responsibility — they have been asked to visit different ministries/departments, inquire about any unutilised funds for the state, avail them and utilise them on the ground.