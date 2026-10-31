Delhi Confidential: How TDP MPs are keeping tabs on Centre, Rahul Gandhi’s INDIA bloc gesture

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: From Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs being tasked with tracking Central funds for Andhra Pradesh to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s gesture towards Opposition allies at a press conference and Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav’s review of CAQM’s new command centre.
- 01
Capital Connect
Most Lok Sabha MPs spend their time between Parliament sessions in their respective constituencies, focusing on the development of the region. But members of the Telugu Desam Party have been instructed by the party leadership to spend at least three days a week in the Capital, tracking and following up on the Central schemes meant for Andhra Pradesh. TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wants the party MPs to take up the state's requirements and demands with the ministers or the officials concerned. Now, with the government engaged in Union Budget 2027-28 preparations, the TDP MPs have another responsibility — they have been asked to visit different ministries/departments, inquire about any unutilised funds for the state, avail them and utilise them on the ground.
- 02
On The Spot
The press conference of the INDIA bloc to announce the postponement of the “public impeachment” of CEC Gyanesh Kumar was discussed among Opposition members long after the briefing was over. The non-Congress allies, especially the Samajwadi Party and the Trinamool Congress, were pleased with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's gesture to hand over the mic to SP MP Dharmendra Yadav and TMC member Derek O'Brien to address the media. Sources said Yadav decided on the spot to mention the recent MLC election results in Varanasi while targeting the BJP. His spontaneity was well received by the leaders present there. Yadav was even complimented for it by some of the senior leaders after the briefing.
- 03
Pat on the Back
Officials at the Commission for Air Quality Management for NCR and Adjoining Areas received repeated praise from Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday during the latter’s visit to the Commission's office for reviewing a new integrated command centre to manage air pollution. Yadav said for the past few weeks the Commission's senior leadership was largely out in the field, working with the states to curb stubble burning. As a senior official gave a demo on the command centre, the minister probed further, seeking information on certain open burning violations that were visible on live camera feeds.