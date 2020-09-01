Delhi Confidential: All Aggro

Former Governor Tathagata Roy.

Former Governor Tathagata Roy, who even while in office rarely pulled punches on social media when it came to his politics, tweeted against the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal on Monday. This time, along with attacking Banerjee, Roy also brought up poll strategist Prashant Kishor, referring to the latter as the “Bihari brain”. Tweeting in Bangla, Roy stated that Kishor’s “Bihari brain of a bull” will not work, and called him a “Bihari from Arrah district” and a “Rs 450-crore Bihari”.

Mourning A Friend

Bangladesh has had a special relationship with former President Pranab Mukherjee. As he passed away on Monday, the Bangladesh government declared a one-day national mourning on Wednesday — September 2. The Bangladesh national flag will be flown half-mast that day. There are plans for a high-level participation from Bangladesh as well, especially since Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina had a personal rapport with Mukherjee.

No Taboo. Period

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a reference to the topic of menstruation, he drew applause for touching upon what is still considered a taboo subject in the country. But it has prompted some lawmakers to take some action. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha has recently written to the Prime Minister, stating that he has decided to send 6,000 sanitary napkins to the two villages which he has adopted: Kongthong (Meghalaya) and Begusarai (Bihar), where a large population is from the economically weaker section of the society. In Kerala, Congress MP Hibi Eden said he has installed sanitary napkin dispensers and incinerators in 150 government schools in Ernakulam constituency.

