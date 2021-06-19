Delhi confidential: The Boost

AT A time there is anxiety in Congress circles over attempts by some regional bigwigs to float a federal front, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s meeting with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Friday has given party leaders a point to argue that allies such as the DMK still prefer the Congress to lead the anti-BJP front. The Congress is keenly following developments such as Prashant Kishor’s meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s high octane post-election battle with the BJP and the Centre. Some party leaders feel Banerjee is trying to project herself as a leader who has the courage to take on the BJP and rally other opposition forces around her. In this backdrop, Congress leaders on Friday said Stalin had a warm meeting with the Gandhis and his statement that ties between the two parties was a “relationship continuing since the days” of his father and former DMK chief M Karunanidhi was a good sign.

Celebrity Appeal

FROM JUNE 21, the Centre will distribute vaccine doses to every adult free cost at government vaccination sites. To aggressively increase the coverage, the Health Ministry has roped in legendary lyricist, poet, author and screenwriter Gulzar, who will make a public appeal to embrace vaccination. “…Covid se bachne ka rasta hai, teeka lagwa le mere wasta hai,” says the last line of Gulzar’s appeal.

Jamaican Touch

IN THE run-up to International Yoga Day, the Indian High Commission in Jamaica is gearing up to celebrate the occasion with two of Jamaica’s top sports stars — Olympian Usain Bolt and cricketer Chris Gayle. Both Bolt and Gayle put out messages on the Indian High Commission’s social media handles. The Indian High Commission referred to Gayle, known for his swagger and style, as the “Universe Boss”.