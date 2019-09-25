Delhi Confidential: Posing A Challenge

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) invited an interesting guest of honour to launch its off-campus centre in Noida on Tuesday. Yoga guru Ramdev landed at the event two-and-a-half hours late. Apparently, he got the dates mixed up and had to arrange for a helicopter to fly from Haridwar to Noida for the event. He apologised to the audience and said this was the first time in three decades that he was late for an event. He then spoke for almost half-an-hour, during which he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offered career advice to students, and even challenged them to do sit-ups with him on the stage.

Words Of Praise

Advertising

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may be under fire for the economic slowdown, but she seems to enjoy a lot of goodwill among women. At the release of a report on ‘Status of Women In India’ by Drishti Stree Adhyayan Prabhodhan Kendra on Tuesday, the organisers welcomed Sitharaman saying, “Ghar ki Lakshmi desh ki Lakshmi ko sambhaal rahi hain”, drawing applause from the crowd, mostly women. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who was the chief guest, spoke after Sitharaman and quoted her at least thrice, endorsing everything she said on women.

Give-And-Take

With the death of Ram Jethmalani, a Rajya Sabha seat from Bihar has fallen vacant. Jethmalani was sent to Rajya Sabha by the RJD, but the numbers are now stacked against the party. While the JD(U)-BJP alliance is in majority, it is not clear which party will claim the seat. A section of the BJP feels that the seat should go to its candidate, as it gave up a seat for its ally, Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan, earlier this year. Whether the BJP gets its allies to concede this seat remains to be seen.