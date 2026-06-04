Delhi Confidential: Finding Founder

Now that a full-fledged Cabinet is in place, one of the top priorities of the Suvendu Adhikari-led government in West Bengal seems to be delivering on BJP’s ideological commitment. The Adhikari government is all set to renovate the Asutosh Mookerjee Memorial Institute, built in memory of Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s father in Bhowanipore (the CM’s constituency). There is also a plan to lay the foundation stone for a 125-foot statue of Syama Prasad Mookerjee at a key spot in Kolkata on July 6, his birth anniversary. In order to pay rich tributes to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder, the Bengal government is expected to launch various schemes named after him, sources said.

Share & Care Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a call for reducing fuel consumption, three Union ministers chose to carpool to Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting at Seva Teerth. Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, who resides at 2 Safdarjung Lane, drove to Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s residence at 12 Safdarjung Road, where Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy was already waiting. The three ministers then travelled together to the meeting venue. It is learnt that during the previous Cabinet meeting, the PM had asked ministers how many of them had carpooled to attend the meeting.