Delhi Confidential: Out Of Fray

Two weeks after Sushma Swaraj announced her decision to not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, another minister, Uma Bharti, said on Tuesday that she does not want to be in the electoral fray.

However, Bharti —- another BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh who won the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh —- did not make the announcement in the middle of the campaign but waited for voting in Madhya Pradesh to be over.

She cited health reasons — her inability to bear with the dust which cannot be avoided during the campaign —- for the decision. She said she would remain in politics and continue her fight for Ram temple in Ayodhya. But Bharti insisted she did not want to make her decision a “big thing”, and vowed that she would not talk about it every now and then.

Star Show

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha will be the star attraction at the first of a series of events organised by the Trinamool Congress social media cell on December 9. Sinha will speak for an hour with Rajya Sabha MP and Trinamool parliamentary party leader Derek O’Brien on “Black Money and Other Broken Promises” — possibly the first time he will appear on the stage of a political party other than the BJP. The discussion will be followed by two panel discussions.

Courtroom Conduct

An IAS officer found herself at the receiving end of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi’s ire on Tuesday as he took strong exception to her conduct in the courtroom. Standing in the visitor’s gallery, the officer raised a hand apparently seeking permission to present her side in a contempt matter involving her.

The CJI, who was already agitated over the alleged contempt, was furious and asked, “Who is that person raising her hand from behind?” Told that it was the IAS officer, he wondered if she did not know the rules of the court and warned “we will initiate suo motu contempt proceedings against her for disturbing the proceedings of the court”. The court later adjourned the proceedings till December 10.