Delhi Confidential: On Mission Abroad

While India and Pakistan have not held bilateral talks for the last three-and-half years, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistan counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, were seen sitting next to each other at a hotel in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers’ meeting. Pictures of the two ministers surfaced on social media after the meeting. This is Swaraj’s last visit as External Affairs Minister during the term of this government.

Advertising

Media Shy

Lok Sabha secretary-general Snehlata Shrivastav was initially reluctant to address the customary press conference ahead of formation of the new House. While she thought a press release would be enough, Shrivastav’s aides felt that a departure from past practice would not be correct, and thus she needed to interact with the media. As the top official of the Lower House, who is often called upon to draft rulings for the Speaker to settle contentious issues, Shrivastav understands that a “precedent” is best followed.

Gentle Reminder

As the election fever reaches its pinnacle on the result day, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday issued an advisory to private channels and reminded non-news channels that their licensing agreement does not allow them to broadcast news. The advisory, it is learned, was put out as a reminder for non-news channels that they have given an undertaking not to show any news, which would mean that they should not announce seat numbers, or other result-related information on Thursday.